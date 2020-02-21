FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Is there a fee? No fee. It’s free.

Where Can We Take Pictures? You can take pictures at the following locations:

-Rodin Farms – The almond orchards come up right to the parking lot area.

-Robert’s Ferry Nut Company – The almond orchards also pull up right to the parking lot area.

What’s Your Favorite Spot? Follow us on social media to stay updated on where flowers are blooming.