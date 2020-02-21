The Blossoms are Blooming! Plan Now
With the warmer than usual weather, the blossoms are all pushing out quickly. Mother nature may make this a short season…perhaps only 2-3 weeks. Plan quickly!
The Wayfarer Guided Audio ‘Cruise’ App: Instructions
Note that the ‘Cruise’ starts just off Highway 99 at Kiernan Ave and Sisk Road and you have unlimited use! Even if you are a local…you’ll want to start there. If you do not start there you’ll miss a welcome from someone you know, instructions on how to use the app to navigate backward and forward, skip, pause and more. You’ll also miss a full intro to the world of Almonds and why you are surrounded by so many thousands of acres of almond orchards right here in Modesto.
To Download the Tour (1 Year Unlimited Use Per Car)
- Click one of the links above to download the app in the App Store or Google Play
- The app will take a few moments to download updated audio, directions and music
- Be sure to ‘allow’ location sharing as the app provides instructions and information based upon your location
- If your mobile device interrupts the app for any reason, click the purple button in the upper right section of your screen and then ‘pause’ tour…then click the light blue button at the bottom to ‘resume’ your tour
- Should you take a wrong turn, veer off for traffic, encounter a detour or just need to restart; scroll forward to find the next orange ‘waypoint’ on your screen, click this and start navigation to begin where you are now
- Click the link above for your mobile device to get started
- Click start on your tour before arriving so you don’t miss a step
ALMOND BLOSSOM TOUR MAP
You will also find free Maps, Almond Activity Guides, Coloring Books and more at any of these ‘stops’ along the way;
- Rodin Farms – Oakdale Road
- Roberts Ferry Gourmet – Oakdale and Waterford
- Rodin Ranch – Downtown Modesto
- Stewart & Jasper Nut Co – McHenry Village Location
- Oakdale Cheese Factory
- Oakdale Cowboy Museum
- Visit Modesto – 1008 12th Street, Modesto
DO’S & DON’TS of ALMOND BLOSSOM CRUISING
- Drive Carefully and find a safe place to pull over and view the beauty.
- Take lots of pictures, bring water, and if you take the long eastern route from La Grange to Knight’s Ferry, be sure to grab a snack, gas, and charge up.
- Be sure to stop at the local farm stands to pick up fresh local products.
- Be sure to share your photos on social media. #visitmodesto and tag us @visitmodesto
- Walk in an orchard. There is irrigation equipment and the orchards are private property.
- Drive into the orchard roads, dirt roads or along the canals.
- Leave without grabbing some almonds. From smoked to cinnamon, to jalapeño to chocolate coated, there’s something for everyone.
- Pick the almond blossoms, they become nuts!
BEST PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES
If you are wondering where the best photo opportunities are, check out this map:
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:
Is there a fee? No fee. It’s free.
Where Can We Take Pictures? You can take pictures at the following locations:
-Rodin Farms – The almond orchards come up right to the parking lot area.
-Robert’s Ferry Nut Company – The almond orchards also pull up right to the parking lot area.
What’s Your Favorite Spot? Follow us on social media to stay updated on where flowers are blooming.